Facts

20:20 26.12.2023

AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

2 min read
AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, has said that he is now dissatisfied with the work of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but the tasks of mobilizing military personnel will be completed.

"As for the territorial recruitment centers, as of today, let's just say, honestly, I'm not happy with their work yet. And accordingly, if I were satisfied, we would not discuss the issue of this bill (on mobilization) here," the commander-in-chief said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He stressed that people working in the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers is a separate speciality, adding that "in my 30 years of service, the only place I would not want to serve is in the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers."

"It is necessary to have a certain set of knowledge, a set of skills and, most importantly, a set of skills that allow the head of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers to perform his duties both outside the Centre and inside this body. We did not miss the opportunity to receive the personnel of the Centre. I don't feel that there will be any problems in the volume that we need to deliver," Zaluzhny said.

According to him, it was monitored so that those key positions who are working on the organization of this process in the Centre remain and continue their work.

Tags: #centers #zaluzhny #mobilisation

MORE ABOUT

20:36 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

20:24 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

19:27 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

18:03 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny about demobilization after 36 months of service: We hope there won't be escalation at front, we'll have someone to replace

Zaluzhny about demobilization after 36 months of service: We hope there won't be escalation at front, we'll have someone to replace

16:14 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

15:44 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

15:29 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

08:04 20.12.2023
Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

08:03 20.12.2023
Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

07:50 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

AFU General Staff: Aviation of defense forces carry out 17 strikes on enemy personnel, equipment over day

Zelenskyy talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Culture Ministry adds two Russians to list of persons threatening national security in 2023

SBU uses Sea Baby, Mamay sea drones for special operations in Black Sea

Decision to convene Intergovernmental Conference to be physical beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession – Ambassador Chentsov

Some 500 religious buildings destroyed or damaged in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war – Yelensky

Southern Defense Forces: FPV drones in some areas beginning to replace enemy artillery

Southern Defense Forces: Over 330 guided bombs dropped by enemy from tactical aircraft in Dec

AFU General Staff denies info on death of 108 Ukrainian soldiers near Avdiivka

AD
AD
AD
AD