AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, has said that he is now dissatisfied with the work of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but the tasks of mobilizing military personnel will be completed.

"As for the territorial recruitment centers, as of today, let's just say, honestly, I'm not happy with their work yet. And accordingly, if I were satisfied, we would not discuss the issue of this bill (on mobilization) here," the commander-in-chief said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He stressed that people working in the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers is a separate speciality, adding that "in my 30 years of service, the only place I would not want to serve is in the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers."

"It is necessary to have a certain set of knowledge, a set of skills and, most importantly, a set of skills that allow the head of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers to perform his duties both outside the Centre and inside this body. We did not miss the opportunity to receive the personnel of the Centre. I don't feel that there will be any problems in the volume that we need to deliver," Zaluzhny said.

According to him, it was monitored so that those key positions who are working on the organization of this process in the Centre remain and continue their work.