Zelenskyy signs law on mobilization – Verkhovna Rada website

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law a bill amending some legislative acts of Ukraine on certain issues of military service, mobilization and military registration, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on April 11.

According to the card of bill No. 10449 on the Verkhovna Rada website, the document was sent for signing by the head of state on April 16 and returned with his signature on the same day.