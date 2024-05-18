Facts

11:26 18.05.2024

Mobilization law comes into force

2 min read
The law on mobilization (on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on certain issues of military service, mobilization and military registration) came into force on Saturday, May 18.

The law establishes that those liable for military service from 25 to 60 years of age are subject to mobilization.

According to the law, during mobilization, men aged 18 to 60 years are required to carry a military registration document and present it at the request of an authorized representative of the territorial recruitment and social support center or a police officer, as well as a representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine in the border strip, controlled border area and at checkpoints across the border of Ukraine.

Within 60 days after the law comes into force, all persons liable for military service must clarify their personal data, including residential address, communication numbers, and email address (if available). This provision of the law also applies to reserved persons, persons with a deferment from mobilization and women liable for military service.

Data clarification takes place through territorial recruitment and social support centers, administrative service centers or the electronic account of a conscript or reservist. The law stipulates that citizens register an electronic account at will.

Conscripts, citizens of Ukraine under the age of 25 who have passed a medical examination, arrived from abroad or from other parts of Ukraine, acquired Ukrainian citizenship, as well as those who have completed their service, must be registered with the military within 60 days. In addition, those liable for military service, persons discharged from military service, those with special ranks (police, prosecutors), reservists enrolled in the military operational reserve or who have entered into a contract to serve in the military reserve, and men 18-60 years old who have been discharged from military service in connection with leaving Ukraine for a period of more than three months must be registered for military service.

