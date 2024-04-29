Facts

21:11 29.04.2024

Stoltenberg: Ukraine must generate, maintain its armed forces to win

1 min read
Stoltenberg: Ukraine must generate, maintain its armed forces to win

For Ukraine to win, it is necessary to generate its own combat forces, which will help make a law on mobilization, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, that in order to win, Ukraine needs materials. He assured that the members of the Alliance would provide them, but noted that Ukraine must also do its part. The most important thing, according to him, is to generate and maintain your combat forces. Stoltenberg also welcomed the new legislation, according to which the Ukrainian Armed Forces must receive the personnel they need.

Tags: #stoltenberg #mobilisation

MORE ABOUT

17:54 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

17:44 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg: Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on Friday with participation of Zelenskyy

Stoltenberg: Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on Friday with participation of Zelenskyy

15:53 16.04.2024
Zelenskyy signs law on mobilization – Verkhovna Rada website

Zelenskyy signs law on mobilization – Verkhovna Rada website

21:12 04.04.2024
Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

13:49 04.04.2024
Stoltenberg, opening meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council: We must strengthen our support for Ukraine

Stoltenberg, opening meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council: We must strengthen our support for Ukraine

19:43 03.04.2024
Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

14:48 03.04.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO developing new format for providing Ukraine with further long-term, predictable aid

Stoltenberg: NATO developing new format for providing Ukraine with further long-term, predictable aid

17:04 14.03.2024
Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

11:44 22.02.2024
Stoltenberg: Ukraine to have right to carry out strikes with F-16s on Russian military targets outside of Ukraine

Stoltenberg: Ukraine to have right to carry out strikes with F-16s on Russian military targets outside of Ukraine

14:50 14.02.2024
NATO allies help Ukraine strengthen defense industry – Stoltenberg

NATO allies help Ukraine strengthen defense industry – Stoltenberg

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

Number of victims in Odesa increased to 17

Head of UGCC: We will do utmost to ensure that exchange of 'all for all' becomes Easter reality

Telegram resumes work of official Ukrainian bots

LATEST

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation strike five enemy locations, rocket launchers hit one

DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

Russian forces drop two guided bombs on village in Sumy region, destroy local school – local authorities

Number of victims in Odesa increased to 17

Situation in Chasiv Yar difficult but controlled, no Russian troops in town – Khortytsia Group

One of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Germany is serviceman of 81st Slobozhanska brigade of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces – forces’ command

Petition for removing Bulgakov from public space in Kyiv raises necessary number of votes

Man injured in Kharkiv as result of enemy shelling – updated information

Two people killed in Odesa due to rocket attack, with child among injured

AD
AD
AD
AD