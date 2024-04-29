Stoltenberg: Ukraine must generate, maintain its armed forces to win

For Ukraine to win, it is necessary to generate its own combat forces, which will help make a law on mobilization, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, that in order to win, Ukraine needs materials. He assured that the members of the Alliance would provide them, but noted that Ukraine must also do its part. The most important thing, according to him, is to generate and maintain your combat forces. Stoltenberg also welcomed the new legislation, according to which the Ukrainian Armed Forces must receive the personnel they need.