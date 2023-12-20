Facts

08:00 20.12.2023

War in Middle East has bad effect on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

2 min read
War in Middle East has bad effect on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the war in the Middle East has a bad effect on assistance to Ukraine, and also confirmed that he was ready to make a trip to the region.

“The war in the Middle East, like any tragedy and challenge today in Europe or on one continent or another, backed by the presence or influence of the Russian Federation, has an impact on helping Ukraine. The Middle East is no exception, and this is a fact. And the defocusing of attention, as I said, is not new information, the focus of world aid, the focus of consolidation around Ukraine, support on various international platforms, the focus of the topic of Ukraine in the information space abroad,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, all this “has a complex and very bad effect on the resilience of Ukraine, on our assistance.”

The President said that the Russian Federation had not achieved success on the battlefield, but “it had achieved on the diplomatic field, precisely in that track.”

“As for my trip to the Middle East and the region in general. I was ready from the very beginning, and that's a fact. And this was my direct signal to my colleagues abroad. They probably had other priorities. I can't play with my schedule and priorities very much, since I lead the country in the war,” Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #israel #impact #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

09:58 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

09:35 20.12.2023
If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

08:01 20.12.2023
We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

07:50 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

20:20 19.12.2023
Romania helps Ukraine survive during Poland's blockade of food exports

Romania helps Ukraine survive during Poland's blockade of food exports

19:51 19.12.2023
Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

18:58 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

13:51 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

09:40 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy: EU 12th package of Russia-related sanctions to help reduce economic foundation of war

Zelenskyy: EU 12th package of Russia-related sanctions to help reduce economic foundation of war

19:11 15.12.2023
Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

LATEST

Kyivstar reports difficulties with voice service, its app in west and south of Ukraine

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal backs expansion of Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine

Italy to continue to help Ukraine in 2024 – govt’s decision

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Klitschko among top three public figures trusted by Ukrainians – KIIS

Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD