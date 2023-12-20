War in Middle East has bad effect on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the war in the Middle East has a bad effect on assistance to Ukraine, and also confirmed that he was ready to make a trip to the region.

“The war in the Middle East, like any tragedy and challenge today in Europe or on one continent or another, backed by the presence or influence of the Russian Federation, has an impact on helping Ukraine. The Middle East is no exception, and this is a fact. And the defocusing of attention, as I said, is not new information, the focus of world aid, the focus of consolidation around Ukraine, support on various international platforms, the focus of the topic of Ukraine in the information space abroad,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, all this “has a complex and very bad effect on the resilience of Ukraine, on our assistance.”

The President said that the Russian Federation had not achieved success on the battlefield, but “it had achieved on the diplomatic field, precisely in that track.”

“As for my trip to the Middle East and the region in general. I was ready from the very beginning, and that's a fact. And this was my direct signal to my colleagues abroad. They probably had other priorities. I can't play with my schedule and priorities very much, since I lead the country in the war,” Zelenskyy said.