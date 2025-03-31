EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

Member companies of the European Business Association (EBA) call for the development of digital solutions that would ensure the correct display of data on military conscripts on the Diia portal in accordance with current legislation, taking into account employees called up for military service during mobilization after May 18, 2024.

In a statement on the website on Monday, the EBA said that on February 28, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the procedure for reserving military conscripts by adopting Resolution No. 233. According to the updates, the total number of conscripts now includes those who were called up for military service after May 18, 2024.

"However, member companies of the European Business Association report that these changes have not yet been reflected on the Diia web portal," the publication said.

The EBA said the lack of technical ability to correctly reflect the total number of conscripts directly affects the size of the quota – the number of employees that companies can book.

It is said this is especially critical for enterprises where more than 30% of conscripts have already been mobilized. Such a situation can negatively affect the stability of business operations and the efficiency of production processes.

It is noted that business understands that the development of digital solutions requires additional financial resources from the state. However, the EBA believes that improving reservation processes will help enterprises support and plan their activities, which will have a positive economic effect for the state.

"We hope that the relevant changes will be implemented in the near future, because after March 31, the previous criticality statuses of enterprises lose their relevance. "That is, businesses are facing a reboot of the entire reservation process. That is why, according to the association's experts, it is now extremely important to finalize the system in such a way that all the opportunities provided by law regarding the process of identifying critical enterprises and reserving are available to users," the organization said.