Facts

11:51 19.12.2023

Kyivstar resumes high-speed mobile Internet in metro of Kyiv and Kharkiv

2 min read
Kyivstar resumes high-speed mobile Internet in metro of Kyiv and Kharkiv

The largest Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar, as of 10:00 on December 19, resumed high-speed mobile Internet in the Kyiv metro, and earlier mobile Internet was restored in the Kharkiv metro, the company's press service reported on Tuesday.

“The work of the My Kyivstar information system has been resumed, in which subscribers can view their account balances. The Kyivstar telecom network has practically entered a period of stabilization,” the report said.

In the territory controlled by Ukraine, 99% of base stations are in working condition, and all basic services are available to customers: communication services and mobile Internet, SMS, international voice roaming services and others, the press service of the mobile operator indicates.

In addition, Kyivstar stores have resumed most services.

It is noted that Kyivstar continues to improve the operation of the Home Internet service in Kyiv and a number of other places, and plans to gradually lift restrictions on mobile Internet speed in the near future.

“Kyivstar specialists are working on launching high-speed mobile Internet in roaming and plan to launch this service for Ukrainian subscribers in Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and a number of other countries in the near future,” the statement said.

To stabilize the operation of services, the company attracted all available technical personnel, as well as international partners from Sweden, Ireland, the USA, China, Finland and other countries, the press service specified.

It was previously reported that Kyivstar expects to achieve complete stabilization in the provision of services by the end of the week.

