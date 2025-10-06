Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:17 06.10.2025

Kyivstar announces large-scale equipment upgrade to boost 4G speed, capacity

2 min read
Kyivstar announces large-scale equipment upgrade to boost 4G speed, capacity

Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, will carry out a network modernization project during 2025–2026 aimed at improving service quality, expanding 4G network capacity, and preparing infrastructure for the deployment of 5G mobile communications.

"During equipment replacement and network reconfiguration, customers in certain areas may experience short-term changes in mobile internet speed, call quality, and temporary reductions in coverage. This is a technical phase of modernization that will ultimately ensure even greater stability and service quality," the company said in a press release on Monday.

According to initial results from upgraded telecom sites, data transfer speeds have increased by about 30%, while network capacity has expanded by approximately 50%, the company noted.

Kyivstar added that it is prioritizing upgrades at telecom sites with the highest load – those with the largest number of users and highest data traffic. In early September, Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov said the company operates over 16,000 telecom sites.

According to the release, thanks to significant infrastructure investment, active network development, and modernization, Kyivstar has been recognized for the second consecutive time as Ukraine’s best mobile network by U.S.-based company Ookla, whose Speedtest service is widely used across the telecom industry for performance analytics.

Based on results from the second half of 2024 and first half of 2025, Kyivstar received three Speedtest Awards: Best Mobile Coverage, Fastest Mobile Network, and Best Mobile Network in Ukraine.

Kyivstar serves almost 23 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million Home Internet subscribers. The digital services portfolio includes the Helsi medical platform, the Kyivstar TV film and television platform, and the leading ride-hailing and delivery company, Uklon. Kyivstar is also a solutions provider for corporate clients, providing cloud technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence services. Through its Kyivstar.Tech division, the company develops software development in Ukraine and is a partner for international technology companies such as Starlink.

Kyivstar increased its EBITDA by 39.5% in the first half of 2025, to UAH 12.85 billion, while its revenue grew by 36.1%, to UAH 22.58 billion.

The principal shareholder of Kyivstar Group is the telecom holding VEON, which now holds an 89.6% stake; prior to Kyivstar’s listing on the stock exchange in August 2025 VEON was the company’s 100% owner.

Tags: #kyivstar #4g

MORE ABOUT

14:25 29.09.2025
Kyivstar integrates AI into Kyivstar Cloud to analyze large volumes of data

Kyivstar integrates AI into Kyivstar Cloud to analyze large volumes of data

18:48 23.09.2025
Kyivstar to analyze migration flows in Kharkiv for 2022–2025 for UAH 588,000

Kyivstar to analyze migration flows in Kharkiv for 2022–2025 for UAH 588,000

10:53 04.09.2025
VEON replaces its representative on Kyivstar's supervisory board

VEON replaces its representative on Kyivstar's supervisory board

10:02 01.09.2025
Kyivstar shares up 20% since market debut, further growth potential seen – Kyivstar president

Kyivstar shares up 20% since market debut, further growth potential seen – Kyivstar president

19:42 15.08.2025
Kyivstar's buyout price for 28% of Helsi is $11 mln – report

Kyivstar's buyout price for 28% of Helsi is $11 mln – report

17:31 15.08.2025
Kyivstar in Q2 2025 increases net profit by 18.6%

Kyivstar in Q2 2025 increases net profit by 18.6%

12:22 15.08.2025
Kyivstar begins trading on Nasdaq under ticker KYIV

Kyivstar begins trading on Nasdaq under ticker KYIV

16:52 12.08.2025
Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in Ukraine for launch in autumn

Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in Ukraine for launch in autumn

09:35 22.11.2024
Kyivstar increases 4G availability from 94.7% to 95.6% over year

Kyivstar increases 4G availability from 94.7% to 95.6% over year

HOT NEWS

MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

LATEST

National Bank believes in building local capital market in Ukraine

Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund recovers about $44 mln from U.S. accounts of Prominvestbank

Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

Governor of Ukraine's National Bank announces broader dialogue with banks on combating drop schemes

Harvest 2025 completed on 65% of planted areas in Ukraine

Sea routes account for 71% of agri exports in 2024, still 25% below pre-war levels – UCAB

Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

Rada Education Committee proposes UAH 28 bln boost to Ministry of Education in 2026 draft budget

Ukraine receives EUR 170 mln housing loan for Council of Europe Development Bank program – Svyrydenko

Naftogaz to import up to 100 mcm of LNG from USA by year end – company head

AD
AD