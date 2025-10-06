Kyivstar announces large-scale equipment upgrade to boost 4G speed, capacity

Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, will carry out a network modernization project during 2025–2026 aimed at improving service quality, expanding 4G network capacity, and preparing infrastructure for the deployment of 5G mobile communications.

"During equipment replacement and network reconfiguration, customers in certain areas may experience short-term changes in mobile internet speed, call quality, and temporary reductions in coverage. This is a technical phase of modernization that will ultimately ensure even greater stability and service quality," the company said in a press release on Monday.

According to initial results from upgraded telecom sites, data transfer speeds have increased by about 30%, while network capacity has expanded by approximately 50%, the company noted.

Kyivstar added that it is prioritizing upgrades at telecom sites with the highest load – those with the largest number of users and highest data traffic. In early September, Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov said the company operates over 16,000 telecom sites.

According to the release, thanks to significant infrastructure investment, active network development, and modernization, Kyivstar has been recognized for the second consecutive time as Ukraine’s best mobile network by U.S.-based company Ookla, whose Speedtest service is widely used across the telecom industry for performance analytics.

Based on results from the second half of 2024 and first half of 2025, Kyivstar received three Speedtest Awards: Best Mobile Coverage, Fastest Mobile Network, and Best Mobile Network in Ukraine.

Kyivstar serves almost 23 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million Home Internet subscribers. The digital services portfolio includes the Helsi medical platform, the Kyivstar TV film and television platform, and the leading ride-hailing and delivery company, Uklon. Kyivstar is also a solutions provider for corporate clients, providing cloud technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence services. Through its Kyivstar.Tech division, the company develops software development in Ukraine and is a partner for international technology companies such as Starlink.

Kyivstar increased its EBITDA by 39.5% in the first half of 2025, to UAH 12.85 billion, while its revenue grew by 36.1%, to UAH 22.58 billion.

The principal shareholder of Kyivstar Group is the telecom holding VEON, which now holds an 89.6% stake; prior to Kyivstar’s listing on the stock exchange in August 2025 VEON was the company’s 100% owner.