Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
18:48 23.09.2025

Kyivstar to analyze migration flows in Kharkiv for 2022–2025 for UAH 588,000

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, will analyze migration flows of subscribers in Kharkiv and the region for 2022–2025 using anonymized data.

The company signed the agreement with the Kharkiv City Council's Department of Digital Transformation for UAH 588,000, according to the Prozorro procurement materials cited by Nashi Groshi on Tuesday.

The operator will provide data on permanent and regular movements of residents from Kharkiv to the region and back, starting from 2022. The analysis will also record movements by various modes of transport – car, train, metro – as well as on foot or by unspecified means.

The justification states that the analysis will create preconditions for developing functional solutions and improving the efficiency of digital services. The contracting authority noted it received only one bid, from Kyivstar.

Kyivstar added that LTE coverage in Kharkiv reaches 99.8%, allowing the project to draw on 100% of its Big Data resources, extensive anonymized telecom datasets, more than 100 machine learning–based customer segments, and a range of ready-made solutions tailored to different needs.

Kyivstar serves almost 23 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million Home Internet subscribers. The digital services portfolio includes the Helsi medical platform, the Kyivstar TV film and television platform, and the leading ride-hailing and delivery company, Uklon. Kyivstar is also a solutions provider for corporate clients, providing cloud technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence services. Through its Kyivstar.Tech division, the company develops software development in Ukraine and is a partner for international technology companies such as Starlink.

Kyivstar increased its EBITDA by 32% in the first half of 2025, to $06 million, while its revenue grew by 28%, to $539 million.

Tags: #kharkiv #kyivstar

