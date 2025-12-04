Kyivstar announces increase in tariffs to offset increased cost of key resources

Photo: https://t.me/mzu_official

The largest Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar will gradually update certain tariffs from December 18 of this year and throughout early 2026 to compensate for the increased cost of key resources.

The company reported, "From December 18, 2025, through the beginning of 2026, the terms of some subscription tariffs will be gradually updated. Starting January 1, 2026, and over the course of several months, some contract and business tariffs will be updated as well."

The company noted that these changes are due to the increased cost of key resources, particularly electricity, which has increased by 60% during peak evening hours for enterprises.

The technical community of the telecommunications market Mobile Communications of Ukraine reported on Telegram that the new tariffs will affect the LOVE UA line, among other things. Specifically, LOVE UA Base will increase from UAH 150 to UAH 200 every four weeks; LOVE UA Bezlim 2024 will increase from UAH 225 to UAH 300; LOVE UA Pisnia 2024 will increase from UAH 250 to UAH 300; LOVE UA Svitlo 2024 will increase from UAH 200 to UAH 260; LOVE UA Svitlo 2024 (with the Superpower Economy) will increase from UAH 150 to UAH 200; and the LOVE UA Svoboda 2024 tariff will increase from UAH 125 to UAH 190.

The operator also announced that, starting December 18, the Roaming like at home service will be expanded to 32 countries, including Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Cyprus.

Starting January 1, roaming limits of UAH 2,000 and UAH 4,000 will be introduced for subscribers abroad to help avoid unexpected internet expenses.