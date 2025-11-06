Kyivstar may acquire 12.95 MW solar plant in Zhytomyr region – Antimonopoly Committee

Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest telecom operator, may acquire Sunvin 11 LLC (Odesa), which owns a 12.95 MW solar power plant in the Zhytomyr region commissioned in 2019.

According to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), which published the notice on its website, the request for approval will be considered on Thursday.

YouControl data shows that Sunvin 11 is currently jointly owned through Cyprus-registered Merestono Limited by Czech citizen Natalia Bohacheva and Israeli citizen Peter Rozenkranz.

Last year, the company increased revenue by 16% to UAH 89.0 million, while net profit surged 62.9% to UAH 33.2 million.

Kyivstar serves nearly 23 million mobile customers and more than 1.1 million Home Internet subscribers. Having accumulated significant free cash during the war due to currency restrictions, the company has recently been expanding investments into other sectors, expecting synergies from these ventures.

Its digital services portfolio includes the medical platform Helsi, the Kyivstar TV film and television platform, and Uklon, Ukraine’s leading ride-hailing and delivery company. Kyivstar also provides corporate solutions in cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Through its Kyivstar.Tech division, the company develops software in Ukraine and partners with international tech players such as Starlink.

In Q2 of this year, Kyivstar increased net profit by 18.6% year-on-year to UAH 3.4 billion, while operating revenue rose 25.9% to UAH 11.86 billion.