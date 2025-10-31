Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:11 31.10.2025

Mobile operator Kyivstar expands testing of Starlink Direct to Cell satellite connectivity across Ukraine

Ukraine’s largest mobile network operator, Kyivstar, has begun preparing to expand testing of Starlink Direct to Cell satellite connectivity across the entire territory of Ukraine, excluding border areas, active combat zones, and temporarily occupied regions, the company said in a press release on Friday.

According to the release, the National Commission for the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) has granted the corresponding authorization.

The NCEC noted on its Facebook page that testing will include two-way SMS transmission and message exchange via OTT applications (messengers).

"During the testing period, Kyivstar will ensure full compliance with all safety requirements and maintain the quality of primary mobile services while testing the satellite technology," the operator emphasized.

The company recalled that the main goal of deploying the technology is to provide connectivity in areas lacking terrestrial coverage. In addition, Starlink Direct to Cell will be useful during power outages, in frontline and de-occupied areas, for humanitarian demining operators, State Emergency Service teams, and in mountainous or other hard-to-reach regions without mobile coverage.

As reported earlier, Kyivstar has been conducting beta testing of Starlink Direct to Cell from October through November 2025, enabling users to send and receive SMS messages via satellite in areas without mobile signal. The company aims to roll out full-scale deployment by the end of this year, followed later by mobile internet and voice services via VoLTE.

On August 12, Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov and Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, exchanged the first messages sent directly via Starlink Direct to Cell satellites from smartphones in a field near Zhytomyr, showcasing the new technology to journalists in test mode. At that time, the test area near Zhytomyr covered around 200 square kilometers, with several other pilot zones established across Ukraine.

Starlink Direct to Cell (direct smartphone-to-satellite communication) is a technology that will allow Ukrainians with 4G smartphones to connect directly to satellites if the terrestrial network signal is lost. According to Kyivstar, more than 16 million of its subscribers already use smartphones compatible with this technology, about half of which are optimized for it, while the other half will function as well, though less efficiently.

Kyivstar serves nearly 23 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million Home Internet users. Its portfolio of digital services includes the Helsi medical platform, Kyivstar TV streaming platform, and ride-hailing and delivery company Uklon. The operator also provides cloud technology, cybersecurity, and AI services for corporate clients. Through its Kyivstar.Tech division, it develops software in Ukraine and partners with international technology companies, including Starlink.

The majority shareholder of Kyivstar Group, holding an 89.6% stake, is the telecommunications group VEON, which owned 100% of the operator before Kyivstar’s stock market listing in August this year.

Tags: #kyivstar

