Diligent Capital Partners managing partner Pasko returns to Kyivstar supervisory board, replacing Gazin

Dan Pasko, managing partner of Diligent Capital Partners, has once again joined the supervisory board of Ukraine's largest telecommunications operator, Kyivstar, as a representative of its majority shareholder, VEON. He replaces Gennady Gazin, who held the position from April 28, 2023, to December 4, 2025.

According to a Kyivstar disclosure filed with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), Pasko, who previously served on the supervisory board from December 2020 to July 2022, has this time been appointed through April 28, 2026.

Over the past five years, Pasko has also served as a director and board member of Allseeds S.A. (Luxembourg) and as a member of the supervisory board of Bank Pivdenny (Ukraine).

In addition, from April 2021 to September 2025, he was development director at Tandem-2002 LLC (Ukraine), and since April 2022 to the present he has served as chairman of the supervisory board of the charitable organization Children of Heroes Charitable Foundation.

His LinkedIn profile notes that from June 2015 to August 2017, Pasko also served as chairman of the supervisory board and a corporate governance consultant at Nova Poshta.

As reported, from June 2020 to June 2022, Gazin chaired the board of directors of Kyivstar's parent company, VEON, and was subsequently elected chairman of Kyivstar's supervisory board.

In April 2023, Kyivstar extended the terms of all seven members of its supervisory board by three years, with Gazin remaining on the board at that time.

Gazin was born in Zhytomyr and is a U.S. citizen. He has professional experience at Bell Communications Research and General Dynamics and spent more than 14 years at McKinsey & Company, including as a senior partner, where he was one of the leaders of the telecommunications, media, and new technologies practice.

Additionally, from 2007 to 2012, he served as CEO of EastOne Group, which consolidates the assets of Ukrainian businessman Victor Pinchuk, and sits on the boards of several U.S. and Ukrainian AI and IT companies, including Zibra AI, PAWA, and Greenscreens.

In the third quarter of 2025, Kyivstar posted EBITDA profit of UAH 7.1 billion, up 21.5% year-on-year from the third quarter of 2024. In dollar terms, EBITDA increased by 20.4% to $171 million.

The majority shareholder of Kyivstar Group is telecommunications holding VEON, which owns 89.6%. Prior to Kyivstar's public listing, VEON was its 100% owner.