Two enemy informants, who scouted positions, rotation schedules of Ukraine’s AFU, sentenced to real terms

Two enemy informants who scouted the bases and the frequency of rotation of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region received prison sentences.

"First of all, the invaders tried to identify possible locations of air defense complexes and warehouses with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. They also collected data on the time intervals between rotations of units of Ukrainian troops on the frontline territory of the region," the Tlegram channel of the Security Service of Ukraine reported on Monday.

The occupiers needed intelligence information to prepare a new series of air strikes on eastern Ukraine using guided bombs and kamikaze drones.

According to the SBU, both informants were detained during counter-sabotage events in Donetsk region.

In particular, a resident of Kramatorsk, an entrepreneur, was remotely attracted to cooperation by the FSB in June of this year, a relative of the criminal has been working for a long time for the so-called "MGB of the DPR" controlled by the Russian special service. "It was through him that the woman used to send the received intelligence to the Russian invaders via messenger," the message says.

The second informant, as noted in the special service, is a resident of Toretsk, who in a "remote mode" transmitted intelligence information to the occupiers about the deployment of defense forces in Horlivka direction. "He transmitted the data through a "messenger" – his friend, a senior grenade launcher gunner of the 3rd separate motorized rifle brigade of the 1st Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the message says.

Based on the evidence gathered, the court found the woman from Kramatorsk guilty under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration, provision of assistance by the armed formation of the aggressor state in conducting military operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations). The criminal actions of an enemy accomplice from Toretsk are qualified under Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization). According to the materials of the Ukrainian special service, the court sentenced the enemy accomplice to 12 years in prison, and the other person involved to 9 years in prison.

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural leadership of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.