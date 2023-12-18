Facts

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

 Head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said on Monday that the EU plans to hold a summit on February 1, at which, in particular, it will consider the issue of providing assistance to Ukraine.

Michel said at a press conference that a special summit on financial issues would be held on February 1.

He noted that it will consider the topic of the EU's long-term budget, which provides for the allocation of assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, EU leaders failed to reach consensus on a revision of the EU's long-term budget, including assistance to Ukraine, and will return to discussing the issue in early 2024. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed on the X network that he had blocked the allocation of funds for Ukraine. "We will come back to the issue next year in the EUCO after proper preparation," he wrote.

