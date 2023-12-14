Vice Marshal of Polish Senate assures Kondratiuk of strengthening cooperation between states

Ukrainian-Polish cooperation will be strengthened, promised Vice Marshal of the Polish Senate Michał Kamiński at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk on Thursday.

"Meeting with Vice Marshal of the Polish Senate Michal Tomasz Kamiński always adds optimism! ... The Vice-marshal assured of strengthening cooperation between our states!" Kondratiuk wrote on Facebook.

According to the deputy speaker, they discussed the settlement of the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border, support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as media and information cooperation!

As reported, Kondratiuk is in Poland on a working visit.