Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) expects the U.S. Senate to start introducing a bill on sanctions against Russia next week.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Graham said he expects the Senate to start promoting the bill on sanctions next week. There are members of the House of Representatives who are ready to make their changes, and all will be able to see the actions of Congress.

According to him, U.S. President Donald Trump said the next two-week period will be decisive for the outcome.

Graham also said he does not see that the Russians are interested in peace, and does not believe that a possible meeting in Istanbul can bring any hope.

The senator said when this two-week period is over, it will be very clear to everyone that Russia is playing a game at the expense of the world, not just the United States.

He added that the United States is going to change this Russian game.