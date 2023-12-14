In early December 2023, the newly-formed 104th Guards Airborne Division (104 GAD) of the VDV (Russia's airborne forces) highly likely suffered exceptionally heavy losses and failed to achieve its objectives during its combat debut in Kherson region, British intelligence said.

"The operation took place after the division joined Russia’s Dnipro Group of Forces and its attempt to dislodge the Ukrainian bridgehead near the village of Krynky on the east bank of the Dnipro. 104 GAD was reportedly poorly supported by airpower and artillery, while many of the troops were highly likely inexperienced," according to the report of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, published on the X social network on Thursday.

According to intelligence data, after this, criticism and calls for the resignation of the commander of Dnipro group of forces, commander of the Airborne Forces General Mikhail Teplinsky, who is one of the most capable Russian field commanders, began to be heard in Russia.