Facts

13:04 14.12.2023

Airborne division formed by occupiers for fighting in Kherson region suffered exceptionally heavy losses – UK intelligence

1 min read
Airborne division formed by occupiers for fighting in Kherson region suffered exceptionally heavy losses – UK intelligence

In early December 2023, the newly-formed 104th Guards Airborne Division (104 GAD) of the VDV (Russia's airborne forces) highly likely suffered exceptionally heavy losses and failed to achieve its objectives during its combat debut in Kherson region, British intelligence said.

"The operation took place after the division joined Russia’s Dnipro Group of Forces and its attempt to dislodge the Ukrainian bridgehead near the village of Krynky on the east bank of the Dnipro. 104 GAD was reportedly poorly supported by airpower and artillery, while many of the troops were highly likely inexperienced," according to the report of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, published on the X social network on Thursday.

According to intelligence data, after this, criticism and calls for the resignation of the commander of Dnipro group of forces, commander of the Airborne Forces General Mikhail Teplinsky, who is one of the most capable Russian field commanders, began to be heard in Russia.

Tags: #kherson_region #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

15:24 11.12.2023
One man killed, three people injured in enemy attack on Kherson community – regional administration

One man killed, three people injured in enemy attack on Kherson community – regional administration

14:45 07.12.2023
Officers with combat experience in war against Ukraine in coming years to exert major influence over future direction of Russia's military – British intelligence

Officers with combat experience in war against Ukraine in coming years to exert major influence over future direction of Russia's military – British intelligence

09:17 06.12.2023
In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

13:31 05.12.2023
Russia likely controls most of built-up area of Marinka – British intelligence

Russia likely controls most of built-up area of Marinka – British intelligence

15:57 02.12.2023
Russian authorities probably trying to contain discontent of families of mobilized – British intelligence

Russian authorities probably trying to contain discontent of families of mobilized – British intelligence

10:59 30.11.2023
Newly formed Russian 104th Airborne Division being deployed to frontline in Ukraine – British intelligence

Newly formed Russian 104th Airborne Division being deployed to frontline in Ukraine – British intelligence

16:05 27.11.2023
Some 829 families from Kherson region, who suffered from Russian aggression, receive updated housing – Regional Administration

Some 829 families from Kherson region, who suffered from Russian aggression, receive updated housing – Regional Administration

14:26 25.11.2023
Russians launch 520 shells into Kherson region, casualty and wounded reported - regional administration

Russians launch 520 shells into Kherson region, casualty and wounded reported - regional administration

18:10 24.11.2023
One man killed, woman injured in enemy attack on Dniprovske in Kherson region

One man killed, woman injured in enemy attack on Dniprovske in Kherson region

12:33 24.11.2023
Russian forces suffering mass casualties from Ukrainian long-range strikes – British intelligence

Russian forces suffering mass casualties from Ukrainian long-range strikes – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

SBI searches office, villa in Spain of ex-military commissar of Odesa, property seized

Ukraine's accounts receive about $900 mln from IMF

European Council's historic summit to be held in Brussels; issue of starting talks with Ukraine on membership to be decided

As result of Odesa region's night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people initially injured, incl three children

Zelenskyy, Norwegian parliamentarians discuss AFU's needs, further bilateral cooperation

LATEST

SBI searches office, villa in Spain of ex-military commissar of Odesa, property seized

Zelenskyy speaks with Tusk on eve of European Council meeting

Ukraine's accounts receive about $900 mln from IMF

URCS volunteers in Odesa region help victims of drone attacks

Attackers hacked Kyivstar's cyber defenses through account of one of its employees – company president

European Council's historic summit to be held in Brussels; issue of starting talks with Ukraine on membership to be decided

Borrell plans to visit Ukraine in Jan

As result of Odesa region's night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people initially injured, incl three children

Polish FM Sikorski accepts Kuleba's invitation to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Norwegian parliamentarians discuss AFU's needs, further bilateral cooperation

AD
AD
AD
AD