Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:52 22.03.2025

Russia recognizes occupied, unoccupied parts of Ukraine as its own illegally and mistakenly – British intelligence

2 min read
Russia recognizes occupied, unoccupied parts of Ukraine as its own illegally and mistakenly – British intelligence

Vladimir Putin's decree, which obliged Ukrainian citizens living in Ukrainian territory illegally occupied by Russia to leave or "settle their legal status" by September 10, is aimed at expelling those of them who refuse to accept Russian citizenship, the British intelligence service noted in a statement.

"Putin's decree is almost certainly intended to force the departure from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Ukrainian nationals who refuse to accept Russian passports and citizenship. Putin and the Russian senior leadership continue to prosecute a Russification policy in illegally occupied Ukrainian territory, as part of longstanding efforts to extirpate Ukrainian culture, identity and statehood," the intelligence service wrote on X.

British intelligence also points to the illegality of the Russian side's recognition of Ukrainian territories as its own.

"Russia erroneously and illegally defines both occupied and unoccupied Ukrainian territory in the Ukrainian oblasts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, as well as Crimea, as being part of the Russian Federation. This is in direct contradiction with Russia's own stated recognition of Ukraine's independence and sovereignty following the collapse of the Soviet Union, as well as broader international recognition of Ukraine," the report notes.

As reported, Putin signed the relevant decree on March 20. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Ukraine considers it a "null and void act," which "is another step in the Russian campaign to discriminate, persecute and forcibly expel citizens of Ukraine from their native land, or force them to acquire the status of a foreigner." "We emphasize that these systematic deportations and persecutions are part of the Russian policy of genocide against the Ukrainian people," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

In turn, the special envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, called the biggest problem in the settlement of the war launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine Crimea and "the so-called four regions: Donbas, Luhansk and two more" and the readiness to recognize them as Russian.

Tags: #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

16:55 01.10.2024
Withdrawal of troops for operations in Kursk region weakens Russian forces near Vovchansk – British intelligence

Withdrawal of troops for operations in Kursk region weakens Russian forces near Vovchansk – British intelligence

14:37 21.08.2024
Shortage of infantry on front line forces Russia to use previously priority military personnel – British intelligence

Shortage of infantry on front line forces Russia to use previously priority military personnel – British intelligence

09:44 12.08.2024
British intelligence publishes scale of destruction in Bakhmut after Russian invasion

British intelligence publishes scale of destruction in Bakhmut after Russian invasion

12:49 30.07.2024
Russia will likely continue to make tactical advances in Donetsk region, but its overall operational capability remains limited – British intelligence

Russia will likely continue to make tactical advances in Donetsk region, but its overall operational capability remains limited – British intelligence

12:55 06.06.2024
Ukraine's strikes against rail crossings in Crimea almost certainly caused significant disruption to Russian military logistics – UK Defense Intelligence

Ukraine's strikes against rail crossings in Crimea almost certainly caused significant disruption to Russian military logistics – UK Defense Intelligence

13:36 29.05.2024
Russia again cancels Intl Army Games, probably due to lack of personnel, equipment – British intelligence

Russia again cancels Intl Army Games, probably due to lack of personnel, equipment – British intelligence

15:08 30.04.2024
Air bomb depot destroyed at Kushchevskaya airfield in Kuban – British intelligence

Air bomb depot destroyed at Kushchevskaya airfield in Kuban – British intelligence

16:34 15.04.2024
Russia continues to seek to recruit foreign nationals to join war against Ukraine, trying to avoid further unpopular domestic mobilization measures – UK Defense Intelligence

Russia continues to seek to recruit foreign nationals to join war against Ukraine, trying to avoid further unpopular domestic mobilization measures – UK Defense Intelligence

15:16 04.04.2024
Number of Russian attacks in March down by 9% vs Feb – British intelligence

Number of Russian attacks in March down by 9% vs Feb – British intelligence

10:52 01.04.2024
Black Sea Fleet, to protect its ships from Ukrainian drones in Novorossiysk, has to position four barges at port entrance - British intelligence

Black Sea Fleet, to protect its ships from Ukrainian drones in Novorossiysk, has to position four barges at port entrance - British intelligence

HOT NEWS

Death toll increases to three, number of injured to 12 as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia, rescue operations completed – SES

Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Witkoff: Goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire to negotiate complete ceasefire during this period

Trump's special envoy Witkoff: We focused on result, agreement that Ukrainian people can live with

Witkoff calls key issue of conflict willingness to recognize territories as Russian, considering 'referendum' held by Russia

LATEST

China offers EU its participation in peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps those affected by Russian attack on Zaporizhia

Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

Death toll increases to three, number of injured to 12 as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia, rescue operations completed – SES

Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Bildt on Witkoff's interview: Putin knows that flattery works on Trump, uses impressive arsenal

Witkoff: Goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire to negotiate complete ceasefire during this period

Trump's special envoy Witkoff: We focused on result, agreement that Ukrainian people can live with

Trump's special envoy Witkoff believes elections in Ukraine necessary

Court finds decision to deny Poroshenko crossing border illegal – lawyer

AD
AD
Empire School
AD