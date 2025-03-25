British intelligence calls Kyiv's strike on Engels ammunition depot most successful in 2025

The strike on the ammunition depot at the Russian strategic aviation airbase Engels-2 is the most successful in 2025, the British Ministry of Defense reports, citing its intelligence.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted an Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) attack on an ammunition storage area located at Russia’s Engels-2 (…) This strike is Ukraine’s most successful targeting of a Russian munitions depot in 2025 so far and continues the pattern of regular Ukrainian UAS strikes deep into Russian territory,” the message posted on X Tuesday reads.

Engels-2 is a military base used extensively for strike operations approximately 600 km from Ukraine’s border. As noted, the area struck almost certainly stored a range of aerial munitions being used against Ukraine, causing significant damage.

“The substantial loss will likely disrupt strike operations from the airfield in the short term, forcing Russia to improve its defensive posture and replenish munitions stocks. Russian aircraft have also highly likely been dispersed to surrounding airfields, as has become standard practice in response to Ukrainian deep strike operations,” the message reads.