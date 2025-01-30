Three killed, ten injured in Kherson region in 24 hours – region’s head

Three people were killed and 10 others were injured during the day as a result of enemy strikes on Kherson region, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram.

According to the Administration, 39 settlements of the region and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.

"The Russian military hit the social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, three high-rise buildings and 22 private houses were damaged. The occupiers also vandalized a gas pipeline, garages, and a private car," Prokudin wrote.