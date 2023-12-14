Ukraine's accounts receive about $900 mln from IMF

Ukraine's accounts have received about $900 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine has received around $900 million in its accounts from the IMF. These funds will be used to finance priority budget expenditures," Shmyhal wrote on X (formerly Twitter) social network and thanked the Fund for quick decisions in favor of the country and the high appreciation of Ukraine's efforts for reforms.