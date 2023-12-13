Polish FM Sikorski accepts Kuleba's invitation to visit Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski.

"I spoke with Radosław Sikorski and congratulated him on his appointment. Minister Sikorski confirmed his commitment to further strengthen Ukrainian-Polish relations, counter Russian aggression, integrate Ukraine into the EU and NATO, and cooperate in other global affairs," Kuleba said on the X social network on Wednesday evening.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also said the parties discussed the upcoming summit of the European Union, and that Sikorsky assured that "Poland will actively work at the summit to ensure the adoption of the needed decisions, including the one on opening Ukraine's EU accession talks."

"Minister Sikorski also accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine," Kuleba said.