Umerov about possible resignation of Zaluzhny, Nayev: No such issue on agenda today

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has said that the issue of possible resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny and Commander of the Joint Forces of the AFU Serhiy Nayev is not on the agenda.

"We do not have such an issue on the agenda. I know that it has been raised inside and outside [the country]… We always joke on the issue with Valeriy Fedorovych [Zaluzhny]. I ask him, 'So, who is firing you this time?' I am always open: if such issues are raised, I will inform immediately. There are no such issues. We had transitional ones regarding certain commanders," he told a press briefing on Tuesday, when asked about possible personnel reshuffles in the command of the AFU.