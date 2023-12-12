Facts

19:19 12.12.2023

Umerov about possible resignation of Zaluzhny, Nayev: No such issue on agenda today

1 min read
Umerov about possible resignation of Zaluzhny, Nayev: No such issue on agenda today

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has said that the issue of possible resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny and Commander of the Joint Forces of the AFU Serhiy Nayev is not on the agenda.

"We do not have such an issue on the agenda. I know that it has been raised inside and outside [the country]… We always joke on the issue with Valeriy Fedorovych [Zaluzhny]. I ask him, 'So, who is firing you this time?' I am always open: if such issues are raised, I will inform immediately. There are no such issues. We had transitional ones regarding certain commanders," he told a press briefing on Tuesday, when asked about possible personnel reshuffles in the command of the AFU.

Tags: #umerov #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

11:53 12.12.2023
Umerov thanks UK, Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine

Umerov thanks UK, Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine

18:06 11.12.2023
Umerov speaks with Hungarian Defense Minister, invites him to visit Ukraine

Umerov speaks with Hungarian Defense Minister, invites him to visit Ukraine

20:47 07.12.2023
Umerov meets with NATO Commander-in-Chief Cavoli in USA

Umerov meets with NATO Commander-in-Chief Cavoli in USA

11:16 07.12.2023
Yermak, Stefanchuk and Umerov meet with Blinken in USA

Yermak, Stefanchuk and Umerov meet with Blinken in USA

15:16 06.12.2023
Umerov: AFU pass first and second lines of Russians’ defense

Umerov: AFU pass first and second lines of Russians’ defense

16:26 05.12.2023
Umerov informs Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Air Force about reforms in Ukraine’s ministry

Umerov informs Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Air Force about reforms in Ukraine’s ministry

14:28 05.12.2023
Umerov discusses with his Belgian colleague transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine – Defence Ministry

Umerov discusses with his Belgian colleague transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine – Defence Ministry

12:21 01.12.2023
Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

13:51 29.11.2023
Umerov to participants of IT coalition: Technology to win war

Umerov to participants of IT coalition: Technology to win war

10:12 27.11.2023
Ukrainian Defense Minister, NATO PA President exchange ideas on NATO summit in Washington

Ukrainian Defense Minister, NATO PA President exchange ideas on NATO summit in Washington

AD

HOT NEWS

In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

Kyivstar expects to fully restore services on Dec 13

Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

European Commission approves proposal to European Council on use of income from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine recovery

Possibility of mandatory evacuation from several more frontline communities in Kharkiv region being considered – Synehubov

LATEST

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Italy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO as soon as possible – Latvian Defense Minister

In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

Kyivstar expects to fully restore services on Dec 13

Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

If situation with Kyivstar outage not changed, company's fixed-line network will be disconnected – Kyivstar president

Ukrainian aviation strikes a blow at area of concentration of Russian personnel

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Italy

Finland intends to more than double production of artillery shells, incl for Ukraine

European Commission approves proposal to European Council on use of income from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine recovery

AD
AD
AD
AD