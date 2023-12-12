Facts

16:52 12.12.2023

Umerov, Zaluzhny visit soldiers in eastern direction – Defense Ministry

2 min read
Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny visited the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Eastern direction, where they got acquainted with the situation and discussed the key needs of soldiers, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

"Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, visited the positions of soldiers in the Eastern direction and congratulated them on the Day of the Ground Forces. The minister presented state awards to the fighters," the message published on the Telegram channel on Tuesday says.

"Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, briefed the Minister and the Commander-in-Chief on the situation in the Eastern direction. They also discussed the key needs of Ukrainian soldiers, which are necessary for the effective destruction of the enemy," the message says.

In his turn, Umerov noted that during the trip, issues of training recruits and strengthening fortifications along the entire line of contact were also discussed. In addition, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are developing a joint action plan, as well as assessing potential threats.

"We are working to strengthen the supply of weapons to the front, launching production, expanding the possibilities of purchasing UAVs (both reconnaissance and strike). We are in touch with partners every day," the press service quoted Umerov as saying.

