Ukraine has implemented recommendations of European Commission – Kuleba

Further security and prosperity of the European continent depend on EU enlargement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a meeting of the Council of EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

He stressed that the adoption of EU decisions that will help meet Ukraine's military needs and increase the production of weapons in Europe also meet the long-term interests of the European Union, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

Kuleba noted that today they are talking not only about Ukraine, but also about other countries that have finally received a signal that the EU is ready to successfully expand and develop.

In this regard, he informed the EU member states that Ukraine had implemented the recommendations of the European Commission necessary to open negotiations on accession to the European Union.

"It would not be an exaggeration to say that Ukraine is the only country in the world that is able to successfully implement reforms in a full-scale war against a powerful enemy. The time has come for the European Union to make a historic decision that will pave the way for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession," the minister said.

The Foreign Minister paid special attention to military assistance for Ukraine, as well as the creation of a common European space for the production of weapons and military equipment.

"We look forward to the early adoption of the necessary EU decisions on the launch of the Ukrainian Fund for 2024-2027, which will provide long-term support to Ukraine," he stressed.

In this regard, the Minister outlined the steps that will ensure the priority needs of the Ukrainian defense forces, in particular in artillery ammunition, FPV drones and other types of weapons.