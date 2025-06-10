Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:01 10.06.2025

Sybiha calls on UNESCO, intl community to respond to Russia's barbaric actions

1 min read
Sybiha calls on UNESCO, intl community to respond to Russia's barbaric actions
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/SophiaKyiv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in connection with the damage to the facade of St. Sophia Cathedral due to the Russian attack on Kyiv last night, called on UNESCO and the international community to respond to Russia's terror, which threatens not only the Ukrainian people, but also the most valuable heritage of world cultural significance, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha said.

"The blast wave from today's massive Russian attack on Kyiv damaged the facade of the unique 11th century St. Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Russia's brutal terror threatens not only our people, but also our most precious heritage of global cultural significance. Such barbarism puts Russia on par with ISIS and other heinous heritage destroyers," he said on the X social network on Tuesday.

"We strongly urge UNESCO and the international community to respond. Such crimes must be condemned, and Russia must be kicked out from all international fora," he said.

Tags: #sophia_cathedral #unesco

