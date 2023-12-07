Facts

10:56 07.12.2023

Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial assistance worth $1 bln

Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial assistance worth $1 bln

Japan will provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $1 billion and is ready to increase the total amount of assistance to $4.5 billion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I am grateful to Japan and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the decision to provide an additional $1 billion in assistance to Ukraine as well as their readiness to further increase the total to $4.5 billion," he said on the X (formerly Twitter) social network.

This is significant support for the recovery of Ukraine and our economy, the president stressed.

"Japan stands firmly with Ukraine and our people. We will keep working together to bring our common victory closer," Zelenskyy said.

