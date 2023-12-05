Facts

19:48 05.12.2023

Everyone who received title of Hero of Ukraine since war start to receive their own housing – Zelenskyy

The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who have received the title of Hero of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as the families of the fallen Heroes will receive certificates for their own housing, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, presenting a new initiative of the President's Office on the eve of Armed Forces Day.

The head of state presented the first such certificates to 12 Heroes of Ukraine and the families of nine fallen Heroes at the Mariinsky Palace on Tuesday. Certificates for obtaining apartments will be awarded in the future.

"The initiative is aimed at implementing the simple principle of ‘Ukraine protects those who protect Ukraine’ … According to it, everyone who has received the title of Hero of Ukraine since the beginning of the war will receive their own housing. Everyone who, defending the state, became a knight of the Order of the Golden Star, all without exception," Zelenskyy said at the certificate ceremony.

Tags: #military #housing #initiative

