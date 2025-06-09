Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:53 09.06.2025

NBU calls for unified rules for lending to military based on govt's decision, monobank proposes interbank memo

3 min read
NBU calls for unified rules for lending to military based on govt's decision, monobank proposes interbank memo

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshny calls for the development of unified rules for lending to the military, in his opinion, the key role in this should be played by the government and the Ministry of Finance.

"The government, first of all, must ensure uniform rules of the game. There are not two banks operating in Ukraine, and military personnel must have access to the entire financial system, to all services provided by banks belonging to international financial groups, state banks, and Ukrainian private banks," Pyshny said during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy on Monday.

According to him, the banking system is able to provide the necessary service, while the government must define clear rules of the game, and the current discussion, in his opinion, rather demonstrates a fragmented approach to solving an urgent and extremely sensitive problem.

"The rules should be built, first of all, on a decision that should be formed at the level of the government and the Ministry of Finance. If, within the framework of a certain marketing strategy, one or another bank decides to build its interaction with this category of esteemed clients, in one way or another, this is its marketing right," the NBU governor said.

Pyshny said it is important to focus on what sources can be used to form compensation mechanisms so that the corresponding benefit really works.

According to him, in 2024, the regulator received 669 appeals related to issues of military personnel in the field of financial services.

According to the analysis of consumer appeals for the period from 2019 to 2025, cases of refusals to provide loans to military personnel have not become widespread: during this time, only 13 appeals from military personnel regarding refusal to provide loans have been received by the NBU.

"Regarding the practice of reducing or canceling existing credit limits for military personnel, the issue based on actual appeals is also not widespread at the moment. Only four appeals were received for the period from August 8, 2019 to June 1, 2025," Pyshny said.

According to co-founder of monobank Oleh Horohovsky, in the current conditions, a simple and only solution to the situation may be to sign a memorandum under the supervision of the National Bank, in which banks will undertake to establish free credit limits for military personnel within the salary that the military receives through these banks.

He said this would be a manifestation of loyalty with a secured source of funds.

"The only thing that, in my opinion, needs to be regulated is the issue that if this loan is not repaid or there is some violation of obligations, then this borrower returns to standard lending terms," Horokhovsky said.

As reported, the moratorium on fines and interest on loans for military personnel, which was legislatively introduced in 2014, may today complicate their access to consumer lending, in particular in the form of credit limits on cards, so the situation requires an objective assessment and possible legislative changes, according to the NBU.

Tags: #military #banks #loans

MORE ABOUT

20:20 06.06.2025
Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

13:20 06.06.2025
Ukraine celebrates Journalist Day: charity concert in support of the military

Ukraine celebrates Journalist Day: charity concert in support of the military

11:00 05.06.2025
Poroshenko handed over a record batch of equipment to the military to defend 200 kilometres of the front line

Poroshenko handed over a record batch of equipment to the military to defend 200 kilometres of the front line

20:36 14.05.2025
Ukrgasbank grants Kryvy Rih loans for UAH 105.5 mln

Ukrgasbank grants Kryvy Rih loans for UAH 105.5 mln

20:22 12.05.2025
Loss from fraudulent card transactions in 2024 increases by 37% while their number decreases by 1% – NBU

Loss from fraudulent card transactions in 2024 increases by 37% while their number decreases by 1% – NBU

20:46 07.05.2025
Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, FUIB provide loans to defense industry enterprises under state guarantees for UAH 21 bln in 2024

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, FUIB provide loans to defense industry enterprises under state guarantees for UAH 21 bln in 2024

19:16 06.05.2025
Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

20:19 05.05.2025
Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

19:26 05.05.2025
Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

20:52 29.04.2025
Volume of loans issued in 4 months of 2025 under eOselia program decreases by 40% - Ukrfinzhytlo

Volume of loans issued in 4 months of 2025 under eOselia program decreases by 40% - Ukrfinzhytlo

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

OECD predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025-2026 due to security risks

World Bank, Ukraine's Finance Ministry working on $1 bln agreement to support Ukrainian reforms

Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

LATEST

Vodafone Ukraine receives almost 250 times more applications for eurobond redemption offer worth $1.1 mln

Cost of logistics transportation falls to record $6 per tonne, which is below pre-war figure – Nibulon

For first time, Ukraine exhausts quota forbioethanol supplies to EU in 2024, 62% of supplies provided by private producers – Yuzhanina

PrivatBank estimates its share in car lending market at 44%

Ukraine's mobile operator Kyivstar integrates core network with Starlink's satellite infrastructure

Abolition of ATM in trade with EU affects 17 tariff quotas, Ukraine hopes to resolve problem in coming days – Svyrydenko

Ukraine reduce production of rolled products and steel, increases smelting of pig iron in 5 months

First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

NBU's currency liberalization will comply with 'new money-new conditions' principle, volume of old obligations too large

Rye deficit and rye bread price increase in 2025/2026 MY will be 100% - industry association

AD
AD