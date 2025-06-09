NBU calls for unified rules for lending to military based on govt's decision, monobank proposes interbank memo

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshny calls for the development of unified rules for lending to the military, in his opinion, the key role in this should be played by the government and the Ministry of Finance.

"The government, first of all, must ensure uniform rules of the game. There are not two banks operating in Ukraine, and military personnel must have access to the entire financial system, to all services provided by banks belonging to international financial groups, state banks, and Ukrainian private banks," Pyshny said during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy on Monday.

According to him, the banking system is able to provide the necessary service, while the government must define clear rules of the game, and the current discussion, in his opinion, rather demonstrates a fragmented approach to solving an urgent and extremely sensitive problem.

"The rules should be built, first of all, on a decision that should be formed at the level of the government and the Ministry of Finance. If, within the framework of a certain marketing strategy, one or another bank decides to build its interaction with this category of esteemed clients, in one way or another, this is its marketing right," the NBU governor said.

Pyshny said it is important to focus on what sources can be used to form compensation mechanisms so that the corresponding benefit really works.

According to him, in 2024, the regulator received 669 appeals related to issues of military personnel in the field of financial services.

According to the analysis of consumer appeals for the period from 2019 to 2025, cases of refusals to provide loans to military personnel have not become widespread: during this time, only 13 appeals from military personnel regarding refusal to provide loans have been received by the NBU.

"Regarding the practice of reducing or canceling existing credit limits for military personnel, the issue based on actual appeals is also not widespread at the moment. Only four appeals were received for the period from August 8, 2019 to June 1, 2025," Pyshny said.

According to co-founder of monobank Oleh Horohovsky, in the current conditions, a simple and only solution to the situation may be to sign a memorandum under the supervision of the National Bank, in which banks will undertake to establish free credit limits for military personnel within the salary that the military receives through these banks.

He said this would be a manifestation of loyalty with a secured source of funds.

"The only thing that, in my opinion, needs to be regulated is the issue that if this loan is not repaid or there is some violation of obligations, then this borrower returns to standard lending terms," Horokhovsky said.

As reported, the moratorium on fines and interest on loans for military personnel, which was legislatively introduced in 2014, may today complicate their access to consumer lending, in particular in the form of credit limits on cards, so the situation requires an objective assessment and possible legislative changes, according to the NBU.