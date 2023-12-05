Intl partners don't inform about possible corruption when using weapons provided to Ukraine – SAPO head

The anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine did not receive information from international partners regarding corruption or misuse of weapons provided to Ukraine by international partners, Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko said.

Klymenko told reporters, during a break in the anti-corruption forum "Integrity is the future of Ukrainian statehood" in Kyiv on Tuesday, that anti-corruption authorities constantly ask international partners to provide information about possible corruption facts or misuse of weapons supplied by partners.

"We are ready to put this as the highest priority and begin an investigation. But they did not contact us with such facts," the SAPO head said.

"As for weapons that are issued by partners free of charge. As of now, we have no questions from partners regarding the use of these weapons," MP, a member of the temporary special commission of the Verkhovna Rada Anastasia Radina said.

According to her, mechanisms for reporting and informing partners about losses on the battlefield have been developed.

"We communicated with the military attaches of all partner countries that provide us with weapons. We have not heard from anyone any doubts about the misuse of these weapons," the MP said.

Radina sadi the commission's members regularly go to weapons storage depots and to the front lines to see how the accounting system works.

"We do not have a single confirmed case of any abuse of weapons represented by partners," the parliamentarian said.