Facts

15:24 05.12.2023

Intl partners don't inform about possible corruption when using weapons provided to Ukraine – SAPO head

2 min read
Intl partners don't inform about possible corruption when using weapons provided to Ukraine – SAPO head

The anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine did not receive information from international partners regarding corruption or misuse of weapons provided to Ukraine by international partners, Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko said.

Klymenko told reporters, during a break in the anti-corruption forum "Integrity is the future of Ukrainian statehood" in Kyiv on Tuesday, that anti-corruption authorities constantly ask international partners to provide information about possible corruption facts or misuse of weapons supplied by partners.

"We are ready to put this as the highest priority and begin an investigation. But they did not contact us with such facts," the SAPO head said.

"As for weapons that are issued by partners free of charge. As of now, we have no questions from partners regarding the use of these weapons," MP, a member of the temporary special commission of the Verkhovna Rada Anastasia Radina said.

According to her, mechanisms for reporting and informing partners about losses on the battlefield have been developed.

"We communicated with the military attaches of all partner countries that provide us with weapons. We have not heard from anyone any doubts about the misuse of these weapons," the MP said.

Radina sadi the commission's members regularly go to weapons storage depots and to the front lines to see how the accounting system works.

"We do not have a single confirmed case of any abuse of weapons represented by partners," the parliamentarian said.

Tags: #sapo

MORE ABOUT

12:34 22.11.2023
SAPO: MP Dubnevych's UAH 56 mln bail transferred to AFU

SAPO: MP Dubnevych's UAH 56 mln bail transferred to AFU

16:09 21.11.2023
MP Labaziuk notified of suspicion of attempting to bribe top officials in reconstruction

MP Labaziuk notified of suspicion of attempting to bribe top officials in reconstruction

14:31 20.11.2023
Anti-corruption authorities notify leadership of State Special Communications Service of suspicion of misappropriation of state funds

Anti-corruption authorities notify leadership of State Special Communications Service of suspicion of misappropriation of state funds

12:55 11.10.2023
MP Dubnevych informed of suspicion of gas theft worth UAH 2.1 bln

MP Dubnevych informed of suspicion of gas theft worth UAH 2.1 bln

14:24 03.10.2023
Law enforcers detain mayor of Sumy while accepting bribe – SAPO

Law enforcers detain mayor of Sumy while accepting bribe – SAPO

18:21 05.09.2023
Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

12:58 24.07.2023
State Judicial Administration's head exposed for inciting bribery of Supreme Court's judges

State Judicial Administration's head exposed for inciting bribery of Supreme Court's judges

13:12 18.05.2023
SAPO opens case on fact of disclosure of data from pretrial investigation into Supreme Court corruption case

SAPO opens case on fact of disclosure of data from pretrial investigation into Supreme Court corruption case

15:16 17.05.2023
SAPO requests HCJ permit to detain ex-head of Supreme Court caught on corruption

SAPO requests HCJ permit to detain ex-head of Supreme Court caught on corruption

09:08 17.05.2023
SAPO notifies head of Supreme Court, lawyer of suspicion exposed for receiving $2.7 mln in bribes

SAPO notifies head of Supreme Court, lawyer of suspicion exposed for receiving $2.7 mln in bribes

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Dutch FM discuss supply of air defense, artillery and ammunition

Everyone who received title of Hero of Ukraine since war start to receive their own housing – Zelenskyy

PISA 2022 a source of important data on what needs to be addressed carefully – Shmyhal

SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

Fragments of bodies found in Novohrodivka during dismantling of rubble, DNA examination to be carried out to identify them

LATEST

There’s absolute majority in EU that supports opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine – Kuleba

Zelenskyy, Dutch FM discuss supply of air defense, artillery and ammunition

Babak: Only 20% of pedagogical university graduates work as teachers

HACC rules to reduce bail, extend detention for ex-President of Supreme Court Kniazev – SAPO

Everyone who received title of Hero of Ukraine since war start to receive their own housing – Zelenskyy

Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

PISA 2022 a source of important data on what needs to be addressed carefully – Shmyhal

SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

Fragments of bodies found in Novohrodivka during dismantling of rubble, DNA examination to be carried out to identify them

European Commission stands by its proposal of EUR 50 bln assistance to Ukraine, waiting for Council's decision – rep

AD
AD
AD
AD