Mykolaiv region signs cooperation memo with Japan

Mykolaiv region has signed a Memorandum of cooperation with Japan, which provides assistance to the region and training of specialists in the field of prosthetic rehabilitation, head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim reports.

"Today, together with head of Hyogo Prefecture in Japan, Saito Motohiko, we signed a Memorandum of cooperation. The signing took place within the framework of the activities of the Regional Office of International Cooperation. The memorandum provides for the training of specialists from Mykolaiv region in the field of prosthetic rehabilitation and comprehensive assistance in the restoration of the region," Kim wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The head of the Administration noted that Japan can share experience in the field of economic recovery, environmental mitigation and reconstruction, and Hyogo Prefecture has experience in disaster recovery.

"The signing of this memorandum is extremely important for our region. We are working further," Kim stressed.