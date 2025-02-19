Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:56 19.02.2025

Japan transfers five passenger buses to Kherson


Japan transfers five passenger buses to Kherson

Japan has transferred five low-floor passenger buses to the community of the city of Kherson, head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko reported on Wednesday.

"The Japanese people continue to support our community. This time we received five low-floor passenger buses. They will replenish the fleet of Kherson Municipal Transport Service," Mrochko reported on Telegram.

He noted that this assistance is a continuation of the implementation of the international technical assistance program under the emergency recovery program in accordance with the Grant Agreement between JICA and the government of Ukraine.

The official thanked his Japanese friends for their support.

Tags: #transfers #kherson #japan

