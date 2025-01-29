Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:22 29.01.2025

Two women die as result of missile strike on Mykolaiv - Emergency Service

1 min read

Two women died as a result of an enemy missile strike on Mykolaiv, the State Emergency Service reported on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

"Tonight, the enemy launched a missile attack on one of the food industry enterprises of the regional center. Two female workers, aged 54 and 56, were killed. The bodies of the dead were released from the rubble by rescuers. The workshop building was partially destroyed and the administrative building of the enterprise was damaged," the report says.

Tags: #mykolaiv

MORE ABOUT

12:10 10.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society works in areas affected by Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society works in areas affected by Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

13:31 07.04.2025
Mobile ultrasound diagnostic room operates in Mykolaiv region – URCS

Mobile ultrasound diagnostic room operates in Mykolaiv region – URCS

11:36 19.02.2025
National police, SBU notify of suspicion four minors for terrorist attack in Mykolaiv killing military personnel

National police, SBU notify of suspicion four minors for terrorist attack in Mykolaiv killing military personnel

11:06 17.02.2025
Energy workers restore heating in Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv after drone attack

Energy workers restore heating in Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv after drone attack

11:38 29.01.2025
URCS volunteers eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv

21:01 28.01.2025
Missile attack hits private enterprise in Mykolaiv

Missile attack hits private enterprise in Mykolaiv

18:39 10.01.2025
City of Power activists, Danish partners launch accessibility project in Mykolaiv

City of Power activists, Danish partners launch accessibility project in Mykolaiv

20:45 19.11.2024
EIB provides EUR 14.5 mln in support of municipal projects in Mykolaiv, Dnipro

EIB provides EUR 14.5 mln in support of municipal projects in Mykolaiv, Dnipro

09:28 15.10.2024
In Mykolaiv, number of people injured after missile attack increases to 16, fires break out - authorities

In Mykolaiv, number of people injured after missile attack increases to 16, fires break out - authorities

12:39 10.10.2024
Another hit recorded in Mykolaiv – regional authorities

Another hit recorded in Mykolaiv – regional authorities

HOT NEWS

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

Ukraine calls on all foreign states to refrain from participation of their military personnel in parade in Moscow on May 9 - MFA statement

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

AD
AD