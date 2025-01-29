Two women die as result of missile strike on Mykolaiv - Emergency Service

Two women died as a result of an enemy missile strike on Mykolaiv, the State Emergency Service reported on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

"Tonight, the enemy launched a missile attack on one of the food industry enterprises of the regional center. Two female workers, aged 54 and 56, were killed. The bodies of the dead were released from the rubble by rescuers. The workshop building was partially destroyed and the administrative building of the enterprise was damaged," the report says.