Energy workers restore heating in Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv after drone attack

Energy workers in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv have restored heating to all subscribers who were disconnected due to an enemy drone strike on a thermal power station early Sunday morning, according to Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

"As of 8:00 a.m., all subscribers have been reconnected. Currently, the heating levels in the network are slightly below the regulatory norm, but this is due to the gradual process of reaching the required temperature. I believe we will reach normal levels within a day, provided there are no unforeseen circumstances," Kim stated during a national television broadcast on Monday.

According to him, the reconnection of subscribers left without heating took place overnight, affecting approximately 100,000 residents who had been left without heat.