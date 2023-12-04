Facts

20:08 04.12.2023

Switzerland hands over seven cars to ensure operation of Administrative Assistance Centres in Kherson region

2 min read

 At the request of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Switzerland has transferred seven vehicles to ensure the remote operation of mobile Administrative Services Centers in Kherson region, the Swiss Embassy reports.

"The vehicles will cover the needs of seven communities of Kherson region and serve the local population and displaced persons, including the elderly, people with disabilities, people with limited mobility and other vulnerable groups of the population," the message says.

It is noted that after the de-occupation of the region, the communities needed support in restoring the work of the Centre for Providing Administrative Assistance, however, some of the premises were destroyed or looted by the occupiers, and the roads of Kherson region were severely damaged due to hostilities and after the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. Thanks to the received cars, the administrators of the Centre will be able to reach remote settlements and provide basic administrative and social services to citizens.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Switzerland during the transfer of cars.

"It is extremely important that the digital state remains as inclusive and accessible as possible, even during the war. The task of the state is to take care of citizens - thanks to the help of our partners, the communities of Kherson region now have such an opportunity," the minister stressed.

Earlier, the Administrative Services Centers of Kherson region received laptops, uninterruptible power supplies and other equipment necessary for work through the Swiss-Ukrainian EGAP Program implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation.

Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine Felix Baumann stressed that assistance to the most vulnerable groups of the population, as well as strengthening transparency and efficiency of the provision of public services at the community level, are important priorities of Swiss support for Ukraine.

"We understand the urgent needs of people in the regions most affected by the military aggression of the Russian Federation, and we try to help them ... In Kherson region, not only critical infrastructure has been destroyed or robbed, but even buildings where administrative and social services are provided to the population. Thus, many citizens cannot receive these services in their communities," the ambassador noted.

Tags: #cars #kherson #switzerland

