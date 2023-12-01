Ukraine preparing updated requests for communication with partners on military supplies – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing updated requests for communication with partners on military supplies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following the results of the meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters’ Staff on Friday.

“I just held a meeting of the Headquarters. The commanders from the front and the Commander-in-Chief reported on the situation on the front line - all main directions. East - Kupyansk, Lyman, Maryinka, Avdiyivka. Zaporizhia. South and, in particular, our actions in Kherson region,” he said in a video message.

The head of state thanked all the soldiers at the front and combat posts. “Thanks to everyone who helps defend our positions: builds fortifications, mines the paths that the invaders are trying to use,” he said.

As he said, he also heard reports from the military on the supply of ammunition and weapons.

“We are preparing updated requests for communication with partners. There is a significant week ahead from the point of view of such communication,” the President concluded.

As reported, the day before the head of state also visited forward command posts and talked with military personnel in the southern regions and Kharkiv region about the weapons necessary for defense and counter-offensive in winter.