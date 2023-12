Switzerland freezes about $8.8 bln of financial assets owned by Russians

Switzerland has frozen about $8.8 billion in financial assets belonging to Russians, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported.

“Switzerland has frozen almost $8.8 bln of financial assets belonging to russians as part of the sanctions,” Shmyhal said on X (Twitter).

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine, together with its partners, is moving towards a mechanism for directing confiscated assets for its restoration.