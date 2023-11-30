Facts

09:20 30.11.2023

Occupiers launch missile attack on Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region at night; 10 injured, there may be people under rubble

Occupiers launch missile attack on Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region at night; 10 injured, there may be people under rubble

Russian occupiers simultaneously hit Pokrovsky district of Donbas with six S-300 missiles at night, Pokrovsk, Novohradivka and Myrnohrad came under fire. As a result of the shelling, ten people were injured, including four children, and five more people are being searched under the rubble, the National Police said on Thursday morning.

"Pokrovsk: among the victims are a family with two children: a 16-year-old boy and a six-month-old baby. A 13-year-old boy was also wounded. An apartment building and nine households, a police department, cars, and garages were previously damaged. One of the shells exploded in the yard house where a family with two children lived. As a result of the shelling, the roof and walls of the house were destroyed, the family found themselves under rubble. A police paramedic helped a man who had a bloody baby in his arms get out of the rubble. After examining the boy, the policeman wrapped him up and he was quickly taken to the hospital. There is no threat to the life of six-month-old child," the police said.

According to the National Police, a 13-year-old child was injured in Novohradivka as a result of being hit in a multi-storey building. "Currently, police officers and State Emergency Service workers continue to work at the site of the missile strike. Five more people, including a child, may be under the rubble," the police said.

The Russians also fired two S-300 missiles at Myrnohrad, and the police department was damaged.

"The State Emergency Service and the police are working at the impact sites all night. The search and rescue operation is underway, the police are documenting the consequences of the Russian strikes," the police said.

