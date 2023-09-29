Facts

15:37 29.09.2023

UK announces new sanctions in response to Russian sham elections in Ukraine

The UK has announced new sanctions in response to Russian sham elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The latest package of sanctions includes eleven individuals and legal entities, in particular, Russian officials involved in recent sham elections in the Ukrainian Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, and in illegally annexed Crimea, and the Central Election Commission of Russia.

"These latest sanctions serve as a stark reminder of the cost of such a flagrant assault on sovereignty, democracy and equality," the UK government said.

