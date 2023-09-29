Facts

10:34 29.09.2023

IAEA approves resolution on immediate return of Zaporizhia NPP to full control of Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

The IAEA General Conference approved a resolution on the immediate return of Zaporizhia NPP to the full control of Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported.

According to its data, the resolution on nuclear safety in Ukraine proposed by Canada, Finland and Costa Rica was supported by 69 countries during the 67th session of the IAEA General Conference.

Among other things, it (resolution) calls on the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw all military and other unauthorized personnel from Zaporizhia NPP and return the plant to the full control of the competent authorities of Ukraine in accordance with the existing license issued by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, ensuring safe and secure operation of the plant to ensure that the agency implements safety assurances effectively," the statement said.

Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko thanked IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi for his efforts to resolve the situation concerning the occupied Zaporizhia NPP.

“We are grateful to our partners, to each country for their voice in support of compliance with nuclear and radiation safety guarantees. The admission of Ukraine to the IAEA Board of Governors, as well as the adoption of a resolution calling for the return of our Zaporizhia NPP to the control of Ukraine is proof that the civilized world is with us,” he said.

