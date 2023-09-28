Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów in 2022 – Polish Justice Minister

The missile that fell in the Polish village of Przewodów in November 2022 and claimed the lives of two local residents was a Ukrainian one, Polish Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro said in Lublin on Thursday, citing the results of an expert report, according to the Polish news portal Onet.

"The investigation, conducted by the Polish Public Prosecutor's Office, resulted into the issuance of a conclusion which categorically states that this missile was Ukrainian – of Soviet or Russian production. As for the launch site and affiliation with a specific military group, it was a Ukrainian missile," Ziobro said.

The minister expressed regret at the lack of cooperation with the Ukrainian side in this matter. He noted that Polish prosecutors cooperate with Ukraine and travel to the country, "putting their own health and lives at risk to help the Ukrainian side document the Russian crimes committed there."

Meanwhile, according to Ziobro, the Ukrainian side does not demonstrate a similar attitude towards Polish investigators in the case of the missile crash in Przewodów.

"This has been going on for several months now. I don't think that this is a decision at the level of the prosecutor. I think that these are decisions at a high political level of the Ukrainian state," the minister said.

According to the Polish authorities, a Ukrainian air defense missile most likely fell into a grain drying area and all indications are that it was an accident.

As reported, on November 15, 2022, the Russian armed forces mounted another long-lasting massive shelling attack on the territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure facilities. At 15:40, a Russian-made rocket fell in the village of Przewodów, Hrubieszów Powiat, Lublin Voivodeship, killing two citizens of Poland. The next day, the Polish side, as well as representatives of a number of foreign countries, came to the conclusion that the missile that fell in Przewodów was fired by Ukrainian air defense forces. At the same time, the blame is placed on Russia which carried out the massive missile attack on Ukraine.

On September 17, the European Union issued a statement that the tragic incident in Poland, where an explosion killed two people, was the result of a series of massive Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed condolences to the families of those killed in Poland and Ukraine. He said that the EU fully supports Poland's fact-finding investigation on the ground and will remain in close contact with the partners, including NATO, on next steps.