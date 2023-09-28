Facts

17:51 28.09.2023

Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów in 2022 – Polish Justice Minister

3 min read

The missile that fell in the Polish village of Przewodów in November 2022 and claimed the lives of two local residents was a Ukrainian one, Polish Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro said in Lublin on Thursday, citing the results of an expert report, according to the Polish news portal Onet.

"The investigation, conducted by the Polish Public Prosecutor's Office, resulted into the issuance of a conclusion which categorically states that this missile was Ukrainian – of Soviet or Russian production. As for the launch site and affiliation with a specific military group, it was a Ukrainian missile," Ziobro said.

The minister expressed regret at the lack of cooperation with the Ukrainian side in this matter. He noted that Polish prosecutors cooperate with Ukraine and travel to the country, "putting their own health and lives at risk to help the Ukrainian side document the Russian crimes committed there."

Meanwhile, according to Ziobro, the Ukrainian side does not demonstrate a similar attitude towards Polish investigators in the case of the missile crash in Przewodów.

"This has been going on for several months now. I don't think that this is a decision at the level of the prosecutor. I think that these are decisions at a high political level of the Ukrainian state," the minister said.

According to the Polish authorities, a Ukrainian air defense missile most likely fell into a grain drying area and all indications are that it was an accident.

As reported, on November 15, 2022, the Russian armed forces mounted another long-lasting massive shelling attack on the territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure facilities. At 15:40, a Russian-made rocket fell in the village of Przewodów, Hrubieszów Powiat, Lublin Voivodeship, killing two citizens of Poland. The next day, the Polish side, as well as representatives of a number of foreign countries, came to the conclusion that the missile that fell in Przewodów was fired by Ukrainian air defense forces. At the same time, the blame is placed on Russia which carried out the massive missile attack on Ukraine.

On September 17, the European Union issued a statement that the tragic incident in Poland, where an explosion killed two people, was the result of a series of massive Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed condolences to the families of those killed in Poland and Ukraine. He said that the EU fully supports Poland's fact-finding investigation on the ground and will remain in close contact with the partners, including NATO, on next steps.

Tags: #poland #missile

MORE ABOUT

19:24 28.09.2023
UGA calls to calm down and work out technical issues regarding export of Ukrainian grain to Poland

UGA calls to calm down and work out technical issues regarding export of Ukrainian grain to Poland

17:12 28.09.2023
Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

12:39 26.09.2023
Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

15:03 25.09.2023
Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

20:43 22.09.2023
Despite 'agrarian question,' Poland has full support for Ukraine's European, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

Despite 'agrarian question,' Poland has full support for Ukraine's European, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

09:54 22.09.2023
Marowiecki didn’t declare termination of military assistance to Ukraine – Duda

Marowiecki didn’t declare termination of military assistance to Ukraine – Duda

15:19 21.09.2023
Poland to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under existing contracts – govt spokesperson

Poland to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under existing contracts – govt spokesperson

14:03 21.09.2023
Agricultural ministers of Ukraine, Poland agree to develop plan for interaction on grain exports

Agricultural ministers of Ukraine, Poland agree to develop plan for interaction on grain exports

16:19 20.09.2023
Poland to expand list of products prohibited for import if Ukraine escalates grain conflict – PM

Poland to expand list of products prohibited for import if Ukraine escalates grain conflict – PM

13:35 16.09.2023
Poland, Hungary introduce ban on import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Poland, Hungary introduce ban on import of agricultural products from Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

LATEST

Alliance of Civil Society Organizations established in Ukraine with participation of Ukrainian Red Cross, Caritas Foundation

Zelenskyy meets with Minister of Armed Forces of France in Kyiv

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in IAEA Board of Governors: We’ll make every effort to strengthen IAEA’s role, nuclear safety

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Swedish Red Cross implementing response program in Sumy region

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

Alliance of Civil Society Organizations established in Ukraine with participation of Ukrainian Red Cross, Caritas Foundation

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

Zelenskyy says no facts of Iran's sale of missiles to Russia found yet

AD
AD
AD
AD