Facts

20:55 25.09.2023

Ukrainian aviation strikes enemy building-up areas 11 times in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation strikes enemy building-up areas 11 times in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

During the day, Defense Forces aviation carried out 11 strikes on areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were built-up and one strike on an enemy anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

In addition, units of the missile forces hit nine artillery weapons, an area where weapons and military equipment were built-up, an ammunition depot and an enemy electronic warfare station.

