Facts
11:54 18.11.2025

Building, housing editorial offices of Suspilne TV, Ukrainian Radio in Dnipro destroyed in enemy attack – media

Enemy strikes on Dnipro damaged the building housing the Suspilne TV and Ukrainian Radio editorial offices, Suspilne reported on its Telegram channel.

"The editorial office building of Suspilne Dnipro and Ukrainian Radio Dnipro was damaged as a result of heavy shelling of the city on the evening of November 17. A fire broke out, windows and doors were blown out, and the building's floors and roof were damaged. No employees were in the editorial office at the time of the attack," Suspilne said in a Telegram post.

Tags: #strikes #dnipro

