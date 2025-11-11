Ukraine strikes Orsknefteorgsintez refinery in Russia – General Staff

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the facilities of the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation.

"As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to the military units of the occupiers, on November 11, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the facilities of the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Orenburg region of Russia. The plant produces more than 30 types of oil products - gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, oils, etc. The design processing capacity is 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year. It is involved in providing the Russian occupation army," the General Staff said on Telegram channel.

According to information, explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the facility. According to preliminary information, one of the primary oil processing units (APU) was struck.

The results of the hit are being clarified.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that a number of important enemy facilities were hit on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territory, in particular, the Saratov Oil Refinery and the Feodosia Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal. The message said Ukraine also targeted areas in temporarily occupied Donetsk region and concentration of Russian troops near Ocheretyne.