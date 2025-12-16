Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:56 16.12.2025

Russian strikes leave 430,000 consumers without electricity in Odesa, Donetsk regions - Ministry of Energy

The Russian shelling has led to a power outage in the entire Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region, leaving 427,000 consumers without electricity, the Ministry of Energy has said.

"The situation in the Odesa and Donetsk regions remains the most difficult. In particular, as a result of night strikes on the energy infrastructure of the Donetsk region, as of this morning, consumers in the region have been completely without electricity," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to it, emergency restoration work has already begun, but repairs in front-line areas are complicated by constant shelling.

"Despite the danger, energy workers are working around the clock," the ministry said, saying that 427,000 consumers remain without electricity in the Donetsk region.

Due to the difficult situation caused by the consequences of previous shelling, emergency shutdowns are also being applied in the Kharkiv region in the morning.

Tags: #strikes #electricity #ministry_of_energy

