Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:19 05.11.2025

Russian strikes hit energy facilities across three regions, knock out power

1 min read
Russian strikes hit energy facilities across three regions, knock out power

The enemy has struck power facilities in Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"Emergency restoration work is ongoing, power engineers are working around the clock to restore power supply as soon as possible," the department noted.

According to Ukrenergo, as a result of enemy strikes on power infrastructure as of the morning of November 5, there are new power outages in several regions, in particular in Sumy region.

The Ministry of Energy also confirmed preliminary information about the application of hourly outage schedules on Wednesday from 7:00 to 21:00 in all regions of Ukraine. In addition, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers are in effect from 7:00 to 22:00.

"Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Find out about changes in energy supply on the pages of the regional energy authority of your region," the ministry reminded consumers.

Tags: #strikes #energy_infrastructure

MORE ABOUT

17:16 03.11.2025
Energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region damaged due to attack by Russian attack drones

Energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region damaged due to attack by Russian attack drones

09:24 03.11.2025
Russian strikes damage energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

Russian strikes damage energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

15:10 01.11.2025
Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

14:53 01.11.2025
Ukrainian MFA condemns Russia's attacks on substations critical to powering NPPs and calls for imposing sanctions

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russia's attacks on substations critical to powering NPPs and calls for imposing sanctions

14:22 01.11.2025
Invaders carry out more than 700 strikes in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

Invaders carry out more than 700 strikes in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

17:39 27.10.2025
Two injured due to Russian strikes in Zaporizhia region – authorities

Two injured due to Russian strikes in Zaporizhia region – authorities

15:30 22.10.2025
Number of people injured by Russian drones in Kharkiv increases to 9 – prosecutor's office

Number of people injured by Russian drones in Kharkiv increases to 9 – prosecutor's office

09:15 14.10.2025
In Kharkiv region, 62 people injured amid shelling in past 24 hours – authorities

In Kharkiv region, 62 people injured amid shelling in past 24 hours – authorities

10:17 10.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

12:11 09.10.2025
Ukraine strikes gas plant, dispatch station in Russia's Volgograd region overnight

Ukraine strikes gas plant, dispatch station in Russia's Volgograd region overnight

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Invaders seize 23 sq km in one day, mostly in Kharkiv's Milove district; 3 sq km liberated - DeepState

First underground school opens in Sumy region

Housing loss claims now open in Ukraine's intl damages register

EUR1.2 bln received from Denmark, EUR500 mln more coming by year-end

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Humane World for Animals support pets from frontline regions

Estonia plans to allocate EUR 3 mln for Starlink systems for Ukraine

PM Svyrydenko unveils new programs under winter support package

Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage on hunger strike in Italian prison – Ombudsman

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russians attack Novhorod-Siversky in Chernihiv region

AD
AD