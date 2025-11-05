Russian strikes hit energy facilities across three regions, knock out power

The enemy has struck power facilities in Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"Emergency restoration work is ongoing, power engineers are working around the clock to restore power supply as soon as possible," the department noted.

According to Ukrenergo, as a result of enemy strikes on power infrastructure as of the morning of November 5, there are new power outages in several regions, in particular in Sumy region.

The Ministry of Energy also confirmed preliminary information about the application of hourly outage schedules on Wednesday from 7:00 to 21:00 in all regions of Ukraine. In addition, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers are in effect from 7:00 to 22:00.

"Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Find out about changes in energy supply on the pages of the regional energy authority of your region," the ministry reminded consumers.