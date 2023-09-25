As result of night attack in Odesa seaport, warehouse with 40,000 tonnes of grain destroyed, several ships damaged

As a result of a massive air attack by missiles and drones on the night of September 25 on Odesa, in addition to the Marine Station building and the hotel, a floor-mounted grain storage warehouse, where about 40,000 tonnes of grain was stored, and several ships moored at the piers of the Marine Station were destroyed, Dumska Odesa publication.

"The second Oniks arrived at the port infrastructure and this is the worst news. The floor storage warehouse for grain, which is loaded from there into the holds of dry cargo ships, was destroyed. The warehouse could have stored up to 40,000 tonnes of products, but that's not even the point – the damage could have affected the system delivery of grain from the warehouse to the pier along with loading mechanisms," the publication said on Telegram.

It will be difficult to restore the grain delivery system to the pier in a short time, the publication said, adding that Odesa port will not yet be able to receive bulk carriers and ship food.

Several ships moored at the berths of the marine terminal were also damaged. In particular, several foreign tugs of a private towing company that are on time charter. The extent of the damage is under investigation, but damages could be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to Dumska, the Comet container ship was standing on one of the berths, ready to leave the port. The 113-meter-long, 10,000-tonne container Comet has been in port since the start of the full-scale invasion. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

As reported, as a result of a massive air attack by missiles and drones on the night of September 25, Odesa suffered damage to the Marine Station building, Londonsky Hotel and facilities in the historical center of the city included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

One victim was previously reported and received medical assistance.

As reported with reference to the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, on Monday night the aggressor fired 19 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, two Oniks supersonic missiles, and 12 Kalibr cruise missiles with complex trajectories into Odesa and the region.