19:57 22.09.2023

Zelenskyy-Trudeau meeting starts in Ottawa

Zelenskyy-Trudeau meeting starts in Ottawa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of his working visit to Canada, holds a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Thank you for your support from the first days of a full-scale war – these are phone calls, as well as real steps of your government and all Canadians. Thank you to your beautiful country! I want to thank you for accepting the Ukrainians during this difficult period, helping us on the battlefield – military, financial, humanitarian assistance. Thank you for being with us, for standing for our victory," Zelenskyy said.

According to the presidential press service, the leaders will hold negotiations face to face and in an expanded format.

Zelenskyy and Trudeau will discuss Ukraine's defense needs, further financial and humanitarian support for our state, as well as expanding opportunities for economic and investment cooperation.

In addition, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Canada will take part in the signing of bilateral documents and meet with media representatives.

Earlier, Zelenskyy and his wife met with Governor General of Canada Mary Simon and her husband Whit Fraser. The President of Ukraine thanked them for their strong position in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state, as well as for accepting Ukrainian temporary migrants after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Tags: #president #visit #canada

