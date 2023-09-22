European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

The European Commission is preparing to recommend starting negotiations with Ukraine on its membership in the EU, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the European Commission will recommend starting the negotiation process next month. At the same time, they will also insist on achieving progress in some priority areas, including the fight against corruption.

"Once the commission makes its recommendation, EU leaders would have to sign off on it, most likely at their summit meeting in December," the agency said.

Ukraine will then start the lengthy process of completing reforms and bringing its legislation into line with EU legislation in more than 30 areas, including the rule of law and the economy.

At the same time, the position of some countries, including Hungary, remains unclear, sources say.

In order to launch the accession process, Ukraine needs to make progress on reforms. The commission told member states this week that progress on some landmark reforms, including reform of the Constitutional Court, continues and more efforts are needed to fight corruption, protect minorities and reduce the influence of oligarchs in the country.